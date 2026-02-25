Concerns raised over lack of supervision of detainees in Philipsburg police holding cells | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Serious concerns are mounting over the apparent lack of consistent supervision in the holding cells at the Philipsburg Police Station, where detainees are reportedly being left unattended for stretches of the day, creating what many would view as a dangerous and unacceptable risk.

According to information reaching this platform, prisoners in the police holding area are not always under direct watch, and when officers are present, supervision may at times fall to just a single officer. In a detention setting, that is not a minor operational concern. It is a serious safety issue with potentially grave consequences. The Peoples' Tribune attempted to obtain clarification/an explanation form KPSM without success.

If a detainee falls ill, suffers a medical crisis, experiences psychological distress, or becomes involved in an altercation while no officer is nearby, the absence of immediate intervention could quickly turn into an emergency. In such a setting, even a short delay in assistance can mean the difference between a manageable incident and a full-blown crisis.

The reported practice of leaving detainees, including both male and female prisoners, without adequate and continuous supervision raises broader concerns about security, vulnerability, and the basic duty of care owed to anyone being held in custody.

St. Maarten has already faced scrutiny in the past over detention conditions and broader justice-related human rights concerns. Any serious incident in the holding cells, especially one tied to inadequate staffing or a lack of supervision, would almost certainly reopen those discussions and further damage the country’s already fragile reputation in this area.

At present, it remains unclear why the holding cells are reportedly being managed in this way. However, past reports and long-running concerns within the justice chain have repeatedly pointed to staffing shortages and limited personnel capacity as persistent problems.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/concerns-raised-over-lack-of-supervision-of-detainees-in-philipsburg-police-holding-cells