Condolences from the Saint Martin Football League on the death of Gilbert Bertaux | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: “The President and the members of the board of the Saint-Martin Football League are very saddened by the death of Mr. Gilbert Bertaux a.k.a. “Souki”.

Mr. Gilbert Bertaux was a former player of the national team who will be remembered for his motivation to wear with pride the colors of St. Martin. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/23/condolences-from-the-saint-martin-football-league-on-the-death-of-gilbert-bertaux/