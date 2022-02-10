Confiscated drugs destroyed | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: In a joint cooperation with other judicial departments, the Sint Maarten Police Force disposed of all confiscated narcotics products early Wednesday morning.

The destroyed narcotics were confiscated over the last few months by police and customs personnel in several ongoing investigations.

The drugs were incinerated under the supervision of KPSM, KMar, Customs, and other government agencies in a remote location.

