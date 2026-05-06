Construction of new prison not yet started, but still on track says Tackling | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY– Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling has assured that the new Point Blanche prison project remains on track, with construction activities scheduled to begin this month, starting with site preparation.

The Minister said that while on-site construction has not yet commenced, the project is in an advanced mobilization phase, with key contractual, financial and operational arrangements nearing completion. She explained that these steps are necessary to ensure that construction proceeds efficiently and according to the required standards.

“I want to be clear that the project remains on track,” Minister Tackling said. “While on-site construction has not yet commenced, the project is in an advanced mobilization phase, with all key contractual, financial and operational arrangements nearing completion.”

The new prison project was officially set for groundbreaking on Thursday, January 15, 2026, during a working visit by Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Foort van Oosten to Saba and St. Maarten. The ceremony marked a long-awaited step in the modernization of St. Maarten’s detention sector after years of delay.

Minister Tackling said the overall timeline remains aligned with the original plan and that the project continues to move forward as intended.

“Construction activities are scheduled to begin this month, starting with site preparation,” she said. “Importantly, the overall timeline remains aligned with the original plan.”

The new facility is part of the broader Detention Sector Reform Program and is being developed as a joint investment by the Government of St. Maarten and the Netherlands. Previous project details placed the investment at US $52 million and described the facility as more than a construction project, linking it to safety, dignity, rehabilitation and public confidence in the justice system.

The project is planned in phases. Earlier reporting noted that phase one is expected to increase capacity from 80 to 120 cells, while phase two is intended to bring total capacity to 196 cells. The first phase had been previously targeted for completion in 2027, with phase two planned for 2028.

According to earlier comments from Minister Tackling, construction was expected to take approximately three years, with phase one targeted for completion by June 2027 and phase two in 2028. UNOPS is also expected to remain involved through the defects liability period, through 2029, to ensure the facility functions properly.

The new prison is expected to more than double detention capacity and include healthcare services, mental health support, family visitation areas and spaces for vocational training. The facility is also designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes and seismic activity, with an expected lifespan of approximately 50 years.

Minister Tackling said the Ministry of Justice will continue to focus on strengthening systems, supporting those who rely on them and ensuring that the country’s approach to safety remains consistent and effective.

“As we move forward, our focus remains firm,” she said. “We will continue strengthening our systems, supporting those who rely on them, and ensuring that our approach to safety is consistent and effective.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/construction-of-new-prison-not-yet-started-but-still-on-track-says-tackling