Construction site accident in Hope Estate: two people seriously injured | FAXINFO

HOPE ESTATE: On Monday afternoon around approximately 1:40 pm, the St. Martin firemen intervened to help two people buried following a landslide at a construction site in Hope Estate.

The two employees were rescued by the firemen, who employed emergency services and the SMUR, before being evacuated to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital.

An investigation was opened by the gendarmerie to determine the exact causes of this accident.

