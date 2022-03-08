Construction site accident in Hope Estate: two people seriously injured | FAXINFO

HOPE ESTATE: On Monday afternoon around approximately 1:40 pm, the St. Martin firemen intervened to help two people buried following a landslide at a construction site in Hope Estate.
The two employees were rescued by the firemen, who employed emergency services and the SMUR, before being evacuated to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital.
An investigation was opened by the gendarmerie to determine the exact causes of this accident.
Construction site accident in Hope Estate: two people seriously injured
Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/08/construction-site-accident-in-hope-estate-two-people-seriously-injured/
