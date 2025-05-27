CONSTRUCTION: The 900 college in Savane, a testing ground for innovative soils in the Antilles | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, a visit to the construction site of college 900, led by Valérie Desveaux, president of Atlantic Sol Comfort, the company chosen by the architectural firm IDP Antilles to handle the floor coverings of the school, has enabled the discovery of an innovative technology, tested for the first time in the Antilles.

As you wander through the corridors and wings of the new buildings, these brightly colored "poured floors" attract attention. Beyond their smooth and aesthetic appearance, their primary quality is the optimal comfort they will provide to students and teaching staff.

Rubber Floor, also known as indoor or outdoor resin flooring, is a flooring made from rubber and resin granules. This mixture is poured onto a prepared and leveled surface, then cured to form a smooth, even coating. This concept provides comfort for the ear, as the room does not become a "sounding box," as with conventional tiles.

To brighten up this living and working space, different colors were chosen (red, turquoise, navy blue) for "key spaces" such as the cafeteria, the CDI and the classrooms. Optimal comfort for everyone at the start of the 2025 school year. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/construction-le-college-900-de-la-savane-terrain-dexperimentation-pour-des-sols-innovants-aux-antilles/