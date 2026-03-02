Consumer Price Index Increased in the Fourth Quarter of 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 115.28, representing an increase of 0.16% compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, when comparing consumer prices in the fourth quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2024, the results show a notable increase of 0.42%.

The total average CPI for 2025 is 114.90. The inflation for 2025 is 0.92%, indicating that overall price movements remained relatively stable throughout the year.

Quarterly Overview (Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025)

When comparing Q4 2025 to Q3 2025, the CPI shows that three of the four major expenditure categories increased during the quarter. These four categories carry the greatest weight in calculating the overall CPI and therefore have the largest impact on quarterly inflation trends. Overall, quarterly inflation remained low, driven by a decline in housing-related costs.

Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels

This category recorded a decrease of 2.32% in Q4 compared to Q3. This decline was mainly due to a 6.69% drop in actual rentals paid by tenants. In addition, electricity, gas and other fuels decreased by 0.97%, largely driven by a 1.13% reduction in electricity prices.

Transport

Transport increased by 2.75% during the quarter. This was primarily influenced by a 6.50% rise in transport services, mainly due to an 8.97% increase in passenger transport by air. The subcategory purchase of vehicles also rose by 2.10%, driven by higher prices for bicycles (+4.56%) and motorcars (+2.12%).

Miscellaneous Goods and Services

This category rose by 0.38%. The increase was mainly attributed to personal care (+0.67%), particularly higher prices for other appliances, articles and products for personal care (+0.89%).

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

This category increased by 0.87%. This growth was largely driven by non-alcoholic beverages (+1.10%), especially coffee, tea and cocoa, which rose by 3.75%.

Annual Trends, Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Overall, the CPI for Q4 2025 increased slightly by 0.42% compared to Q4 2024. This modest rise was largely influenced by contrasting movements within the four main expenditure categories. Inflation remained below 1% year-on-year, reflecting stable price developments across most categories.

The largest category, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, recorded a notable decrease of 2.07%, which helped keep overall inflation low. Meanwhile, the smallest of the four major categories, food and non-alcoholic beverages, increased by 2.31%, partially offsetting the decline in housing-related costs.

Three of the four most influential expenditure categories recorded price increases compared to Q4 2024.

Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels

Decreased by 2.07%, mainly due to lower prices for:

Electricity, gas and other fuels (-7.50%)

Actual rentals for housing (-2.69%)

Transport

Increased slightly by 0.84%, driven by higher costs for:

Operation of personal transport equipment, including fuel (+1.77%)

Purchase of vehicles (+0.52%)

Miscellaneous Goods and Services

Declined by 0.25%, primarily due to a drop in:

Financial services n.e.c. (-4.69%)

These include fees and charges for services from banks, post offices, money changers, brokers, tax consultants, and similar financial institutions.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Rose by 2.31%, influenced by higher prices for:

Food products n.e.c. (+12.16%)

Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (+8.30%)

Food products n.e.c. include miscellaneous food items such as sugar cane, baking powders, broths, soup bases, instant desserts, and nutritional or fortified foods.

*The above-mentioned categories are the variables that have the largest influence on price.

For further information or clarification, please contact the Department of Statistics atstatinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

For full info with tables download below

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/consumer-price-index-increased-in-the-fourth-quarter-of-2025