Consumers of gasoline and diesel will have to pay more at the pumps once again | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: In as many week, the price of gasoline and diesel is on the rise again.

Due to ongoing developments internationally, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments upward. The general public is hereby informed that as of April 12, 2022 at 6:00 a.m., the maximum consumer prices of Gasoline and Diesel have been amended (increased) as follows:

Gasoline: NAf. 2.744 (Current Price) NAf. 2.822 (New Price)

Diesel: NAf. 2.248 (Current Price) NAf. 2.693 (New Price)

