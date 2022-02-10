Continued ban on all pork products originating from the Dominican Republic | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Inspectorate VSA is hereby informing the public that the ban on the importation of pork and all pork products originating from the Dominican Republic has been continued.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and feral swine of all ages. ASF is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans. However, international travelers could unknowingly bring back this disease from an ASF-affected country, especially if they visit farms. Some food items may carry disease and threaten domestic agriculture and livestock. If you go to an ASF-affected country, you will not be allowed to bring back pork or any pork products to the island. This is being controlled and enforced at all ports of entry into St. Maarten.

Further updates will be provided accordingly as we monitor the African Swine Fever (ASF) developments in the region.

