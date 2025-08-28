Contour Airlines enters Caribbean market with nonstop service linking Dominica with Puerto Rico | The Peoples Tribune

SAN JUAN–Contour Airlines this week marked it's official entry into the Caribbean market, with new nonstop service linking Dominica with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Contour Airlines is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee, United States, operating from its corporate office located within Smyrna Airport.

Beginning this fall, the regional carrier will operate direct flights from San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport to Dominica’s Douglas–Charles Airport (DOM).

The announcement comes a few weeks after Caribbean Airlines launched its new service from Puerto Rico to Dominica.

The new routes will be flown aboard Contour’s fleet of Embraer ERJ-135 and ERJ-145 regional jets. Each aircraft has just 30 seats creating a spacious, premium configuration that gives passengers significantly more legroom than standard economy. Onboard, travelers can expect leather seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, and inflight service designed to bring a more comfortable experience to short-haul Caribbean travel.

The expansion represents a major boost for regional air connectivity. Contour will become the only airline offering nonstop flights between the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominica, a link that local leaders say will open up new opportunities for travel and commerce across the Eastern Caribbean.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands is thrilled to welcome Dominica as a new direct destination,” said Carlton Dowe, Executive Director of the Virgin Islands Port Authority, in a statement provided to Caribbean Journal. “This added service enhances convenience and flexibility for both residents and visitors, while also strengthening regional connectivity. With improved access, we anticipate increased opportunities for tourism, deeper cultural exchange, and a positive boost to our economy.”

In Puerto Rico, officials said the flights to Dominica underscore San Juan’s position as a vital hub for intra-Caribbean airlift. “This represents an important step in recovering intra-Caribbean capacity and reaffirms our government’s commitment to restoring connectivity via the San Juan hub,” said Willianette Robles Cancel, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

With the new schedule, travelers will be able to connect seamlessly between Dominica and the broader Caribbean, as well as onward to the U.S. mainland and international destinations via San Juan.

Tickets are available through Contour’s website, call center, and major travel agencies, with interline options for passengers connecting via Alaska, American, and United Airlines.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/contour-airlines-enters-caribbean-market-with-nonstop-service-linking-dominica-with-puerto-rico