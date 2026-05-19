Contract awarded for modernized library, mobilization expected in early August | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs has announced that the contract for the future modernized St. Maarten Library has been awarded to Steel Structures, with mobilization on site expected to begin in early August.

The Minister said the company is currently completing the necessary administrative preparations before moving onto the library site. Steel Structures is also the contractor currently carrying out construction works for the Sister Marie Laurence Primary School in Middle Region.

Minister Gumbs shared the update as part of her Trust Fund project overview, noting that the modernization of the library is a project she has consistently spoken about both as a Member of Parliament and now as Minister.

“I am very happy and proud to see that we are getting to a point where we could see mobilization starting as early as August,” the Minister said.

She explained that the contractor will take the necessary precautions to limit disruption in the area, particularly with Sundial School also expected to see construction activity related to its gym. The Minister said the goal is to reduce the impact on students, learning and the surrounding school environment while allowing the important works to move forward.

Minister Gumbs thanked the National Recovery Program Bureau, the World Bank and the Ministry teams that have been working on the projects, noting that she has maintained a strict project management schedule to keep the work moving.

The Minister also provided an update on the Charles Leopold Bell School project. She said the tendering process has closed and four bids were received: one from a local company, two from regional companies and one from a United States-based company. The bids are now being processed, and the Minister said she will provide a further update once more information is available.

Minister Gumbs said the public can already see activity in Middle Region at the Sister Regina Primary School site and should soon see similar movement at the St. Maarten Library site.

She added that she looks forward to the community supporting the library once it reopens in its larger and improved space.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/contract-awarded-for-modernized-library-mobilization-expected-in-early-august