COPPPAL hears call for Bonaire’s return to UN Decolonization List | The Peoples Tribune

ORANJESTAD–At the COPPPAL Decolonization Forum held in Aruba on September 20, 2025, organized by Movimento Electoral di Pueblo (MEP), Joseline Thielman (third from left in the photo) of the Woman Wing Partido Pueblo Progresivo i Uni delivered a strong address on the colonial status of Bonaire.

Thielman stressed that the people of Bonaire never chose the state structure imposed in 2010. In both the 2010 and 2015 referenda, overwhelming majorities rejected the constitutional status, yet their decisions were ignored by the Netherlands. She clarified that Bonaire is not a “special municipality” of the Netherlands, but a public body under separate legislation with fewer rights and no real self-government. The loss of autonomy after 10-10-10, when decision-making powers and revenues were transferred to unelected Dutch authorities, has left the island without true control over its future.

She also pointed to what she called the 2017 betrayal by local politicians Clark Abraham, Elvis Tjin Asjoe, Daisy Coffie, and Cyrill Vrolijk, who supported anchoring Bonaire into the Dutch Constitution against the will of the people. These same figures, she noted, continue to hold positions of power today.

In her remarks, Thielman praised James Finies, leader of Partido Pueblo Progresivo, for his tireless advocacy for Bonaire’s self-determination. She highlighted his vision of an island where the people reclaim their democratic voice, safeguard ancestral land, and preserve cultural identity. His dream is for every child to receive an education that respects their language, Papiamento, for families to live with dignity, and for the people to shape their own destiny.

For Finies, the path forward is clear: Bonaire must be re-inscribed on the United Nations list of Non-Self-Governing Territories, restoring international protection and opening the door to a just, equal, and sustainable future.

Thielman closed by thanking COPPPAL, MEP, and the people of Aruba for their support of Bonaire’s struggle.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/copppal-hears-call-for-bonaires-return-to-un-decolonization-list