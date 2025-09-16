Council of Ministers appoints Jairo Bloem as new president of CBCS | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Peoples' Tribune has learnt that the Council of Ministers of St. Maarten has approved the advice to appoint attorney Jairo Bloem to serve on the Supervisory board of CBCS as Chairman.

Bloem’s nomination and appointment received the approval of St. Maarten’s Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs. It is not known if Curacao's Finance Minister Javier Silvania supports this appointment. It is also not yet clear if the Council of Ministers of Curaçao has also formally adopted the nomination. The vote in St. Maarten’s Council of Ministers was not unanimous.

In the Dutch Caribbean, Bloem is known as an attorney that has been involved in high profile cases. He is a partner at the Bloem & Associates law office in St. Maarten, which he founded himself. In 2013, he joined forces with our office and became a partner at Bloem Bonapart & Aardenburg, our St. Maarten office. he specializes in corporate law, litigation and employment law.

