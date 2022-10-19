Couple arrested for domestic violence | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: In the early morning of Oct. 18, 2022, central dispatch received a report of domestic violence going on at an address on A. Th. Illidge Road where a woman was allegedly assaulted .

According to the preliminary investigation, it appeared that the male suspect with the initials K.P had punched his girlfriend after an altercation. According to established protocols for use of domestic violence, the police patrol detained the male suspect.

He was later brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he was interrogated and later incarcerated. On investigation it was later discovered that the female victim with the initials A.K.M also committed criminal assault .

She was summoned to report to the police station in Philipsburg which she did. She was hereafter also arrested in connection with assault and questioned and incarcerated .

Oftentimes, the police are the first to respond to domestic violence, typically when someone calls 911. Typically, at least one of the two partners is arrested if the police have a reasonable belief that an assault occurred, if the victim feared imminent harm, or if there was an assault resulting in bodily injury.

In some instances, the partner who initially called 911 is also arrested if there is domestic violence on the part of the other party. The 911 number merely provides the impetus for the police to investigate what happened.

