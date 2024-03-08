COURSE-MARCHE / “La Saint-Martinoise”: it’s this Saturday, March 9! | FAXINFO

In continuation of the events organized on the occasion of International Women's Rights Day, the Avenir Sportif Club of Saint Martin is organizing this Saturday, March 9, the 12nd edition of “La Saint-Martinoise”, race and 100% feminine walking.

The start of the race will be at 16 p.m. on the Seafront for a 5km course in Marigot passing through Bellevue, Agrément and Marigot. After the effort of running and walking, it's time for fun with Socca Fit hosted by Learie Hall and DJ Lil R on the decks. The event will end with a raffle and the presentation of awards with a Misses (under 40 years old), Ladies (over 40 years old) podium in the race, a Walking podium and a Mother Daughter podium.

Bibs, chips, t-shirts and raffle tickets can be collected Friday afternoon from 13 p.m. to 18 p.m. at Quiksilver in Hope Estate and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 13 p.m. at GoSport in Bellevue.

This is a special edition at the dawn of Paris 2024, when we know that women have had to fight for years to find a place in sport, even Olympic sport!

La Saint-Martinoise Girls on March 13

On Wednesday March 13, 2024, a “La Saint-Martinoise Girls” edition will be offered to schools on a 2 km route between the Galisbay car park and the Marina Pier. The objective is to make students aware of the benefits of sport from a very young age through the practice of regular sporting activity. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/course-marche-la-saint-martinoise-cest-ce-samedi-9-mars/