COURT: Attempted armed robbery in a bakery, one of the two alleged perpetrators tried on May 29 | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, May 15, an individual suspected of having participated with the help of an accomplice in an attempted armed robbery and threatened four employees of a bakery on the Marigot Sea Front with a handgun and a pickaxe. was to be tried in immediate appearance by videoconference from the Basse-Terre penitentiary center.

Finally, his trial was postponed until next Wednesday May 29 due to "Dead Prisons Day", following the death the day before of two prison guards in the attack on a van in Eure.

This Wednesday morning, at 9 a.m., AM born February 14, 2002 in Saint-Martin, was to appear by videoconference from the Basse-Terre penitentiary center where he has been incarcerated since March 21, 2024. Finally, despite several video calls, the connection could not be established between Basse-Terre and the court of Saint-Martin. Indeed, as a sign of support for their two colleagues killed on Tuesday May 14 in the attack on a van at the Incarville toll booth, in Eure, all the union organizations of the prison administration called for a “ “Dead Prisons Day”. In the absence of AM's presence by videoconference, his lawyer requested a referral of the case. After deliberation, the date of Wednesday May 29 was retained by the president of the court.

Given the seriousness of the facts with which he is accused, AM faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-tentative-de-vol-a-main-armee-dans-une-boulangerie-lun-des-deux-auteurs-presumes-juge-le-29-mai-prochain/