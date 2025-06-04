COURT: Dangerous dog: €2000 suspended fine and €1500 compensation | FAXINFO

While jogging, a runner and his pet are attacked by three dogs in the Cul-de-Sac neighborhood.

On Tuesday, May 27, the Saint-Martin court heard DF, the defendant, and EB, the victim, in a dog attack case.

On January 5th, EB and his dog went for a run in an area they were not used to visiting.

At the end of the exercise session, three ferocious canines pounced on EB's harmless, trained dog. One of the attackers belonged to DF, and he never intervened to stop the conflict.

Distraught and alone in the middle of a bloody dog ​​fight, the victim tries to save her dog and finds herself injured. Two witnesses to the violent scene react, and with their help, EB manages to end the confrontation.

"Luckily, these people came to help me, I was in shock. DF didn't show up," the victim said.

Guilty of not having installed a proper fence for more than 10 years, the defendant believes that the bill for a new fence or even for the medical care of the victims should not be at his expense.

The court nevertheless ordered the latter to reimburse €667 for the care provided to EB's dog, €1500 for moral and physical damages, a €2000 suspended fine and a ban on owning a dog for two years. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-chien-dangereux-2000e-damende-avec-sursis-et-1500e-dindemnisation/