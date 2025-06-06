COURT / Father deprived of his child: Mother ordered to pay €500 in compensation | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, the parents of a baby boy found themselves in court in Saint-Martin after the mother failed to introduce the child to her ex-partner for several weeks.

When the couple decides to separate, the family court judge (JAF) is called upon to make a series of decisions concerning the separation measures within the couple and the child's custody conditions, in October 2024.

A few months later, the baby's mother, MA.O., who was accused in this case, hurriedly left Saint-Martin with the child, born in 2023.

A sudden departure that the defendant justifies by domestic violence.

Even though the latter gives news of the baby to her ex-partner, JH, the father, will not see him for several weeks.

So, last March, he filed a complaint against his ex-partner and explained that, in addition to having left the country with their child, his ex-wife had prevented him from seeing his daughter during the last school holidays.

In April, the mother returned to the territory and the father was reunited with his daughter.

The prosecutor and the presiding judge agree that, after eight months of proceedings, the parental relationship must be pacified in order to preserve the child's well-being. M.A.O., found guilty, was given a suspended fine of €8 and must also pay €500 to the victim in compensation for the moral damage suffered. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-pere-prive-de-son-enfant-la-mere-condamnee-a-payer-500e-dindemnite/