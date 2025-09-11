Court grants extradition order for Michael Alexis Magloire AKA Alexis Sherwin Roberts to St. Maarten

ROSEAU, DOMINICA- The court has granted the State’s request to extradite Michael Alexis Magloire AKA Alexis Sherwin Roberts to St. Maarten, where the authorities of that country want him.

On 18 March 2014, a shooting took place on the AT. Illidge Road, in Dutch Quarter. The victim in this case was the lady by the name Deyanida Faneyte, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was driven and who later died on the French Side due to the injuries she sustained.

This investigation was given the name “Zuchinni”. In this shooting, there are two suspects that the investigation team is busy searching for. Their names are Alexis Sherwin Roberts, also known as “Malice,” and Brent Berry. The investigation team is requesting assistance from the public to help locate these two men.

He was arrested by the police in Dominica with others for the 2016 Fort Young Hotel robbery. and has been in custody since fighting his extradition to St. Maarten.