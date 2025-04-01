COURT: “My client was unaware that marital rape existed” | FAXINFO

Accused of sexual assault, a man married for 14 years, father of four children, is being sued by his wife.

From 2017 to 2023, JL, the defendant, allegedly committed sexual and moral violence against his wife. This is what ABL, the victim, declared before the Saint-Martin court, last Thursday: "Right after I gave birth, he forced me to have sex. I told him I didn't feel ready, but he wouldn't listen."

Having already been prosecuted for acts of violence in the past, JL is categorical: "That's false. I know that in France, if a woman says no, it's no. I've never done that." The civil party's lawyer, angry, speaks out: "Sir, you said that your wife's body was yours. You also stated that she was only good for having children. Sir, he sees women as they did in 1960, except that we are in 2025. This type of behavior is intolerable. Unfortunately, my client was unaware that the marital rape existed. She thought it was normal."

The defense attorney, for her part, is looking into the victim's health, which could explain her depressive state and certain false statements. Suffering fromhyperthyroidism and affected by the loss of a child, ABL would experience periods of stress and intense fatigue not because of her husband but because of her condition.

The president of the court will deliver her judgment on Thursday, April 17.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-ma-cliente-ignorait-que-le-viol-conjugal-existait/