COURT: Six-month suspended sentence for death threats against his partner | FAXINFO

SA, a 21-year-old restaurant worker, appears in court in Saint-Martin for violence committed against his partner.

The events date back to last September, when the latter noticed, in the middle of the night, on the defendant's phone, virtual exchanges that had been taking place for some time with several women. Scalded by the situation, the young woman decided to gather her things and leave the premises. Frustrated and panicked, the defendant tried to stop her but was slapped first. The scene then degenerated into a violent domestic dispute. SA hit his partner several times in the head and stomach. Completely losing control of his emotions, he made death threats against her while brandishing a machete. The young woman, however, managed to escape from the house and returned to her mother's house that night.

A complaint was filed the next day and a medical certificate was drawn up, detailing a worrying general condition, with visible traces of violence. Given the seriousness of the facts with which he was accused, the defendant half-heartedly admitted his responsibility: "Yes, I hit her, but she slapped me first, and there were also lies that were told."

The victim, who was present, was then questioned about her withdrawal of the complaint a few weeks after the incident. She admitted that she had since resumed the relationship and that she did not wish to become a civil party: "I forgave my boyfriend and at the time I felt obliged to file a complaint afterwards."

The prosecutor emphasized the defendant's propensity to commit violent acts and the need to undertake therapeutic work on himself. The defendant received a six-month suspended sentence for "violence against a spouse without incapacity for work."

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-six-mois-de-sursis-pour-menace-de-mort-sur-sa-concubine/