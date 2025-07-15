COURT: Six months suspended detention for domestic violence | FAXINFO

The events took place on August 11, 2024. It was 4 a.m. when MB, 44, went to the home of his ex-partner, with whom he has a young child. The defendant's psychological profile is quite worrying, according to the file.

At the end of June, the victim appeared before the Saint-Martin local court to testify. Proud and dignified, she explained that she had been in a particularly stormy relationship with the defendant for several months before ending it due to daily violence: "He shouted at our child and insulted me very often." MB displayed an erratic background and personality: he took on a series of odd jobs to get by, and had side relationships that ultimately cost him money. One of his conquests quickly developed a morbid jealousy of the ex-partner in question and began harassing her by phone.

In the midst of this chaos, the victim, who is bringing a civil action, receives an unexpected visit from the defendant that night, who, according to her, returns to retrieve her identity papers. The defendant then accuses her of stealing them and slams the door as she leaves the house. The shock causes the curtain rod to come loose from the wall and fall to the floor. The defendant then returns to the attack, grabbing the rod and hitting his former partner and mother of his son with it. He also slaps her across the face several times before leaving the premises.

Given the violence of the events and the precision of the victim's testimony, the defendant was given a six-month suspended prison sentence and must pay the victim 600 euros in compensation for the violence inflicted. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-six-mois-de-detention-avec-sursis-pour-violences-conjugales/