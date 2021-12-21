COVID-19: Detection of the first cases of the Omicron variant in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin – Faxinfo

Two cases of Omicron variants have been confirmed, one in Guadeloupe and the other in Saint-Martin, after sequencing of the samples. This is a person from Canada, present in Saint-Martin, whose PCR test was positive on December 9. She was immediately isolated. The second person (not vaccinated) resides in Guadeloupe. There is no notion of travel in the days preceding the positive result of his PCR test. This point is worrying because it could mean the existence of an indigenous circulation. The usual procedures are implemented: the search for contact persons continues by the services of the ARS, health insurance and Public Health France. Several samples evoking the omicron variant are being sent to the National Reference Center in Paris for sequencing. They concern suspicions coming from Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. The Omicron variant is extremely contagious. This appears to be 2-3 times greater than the Delta variant. Vaccination and barrier gestures are the only solutions to slow down the 5th wave. 00