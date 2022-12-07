COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic closed on Thursday | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg is closed on Thursday December 8 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster on Thursdays. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.

Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask while inside the clinic.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 disease.

For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1222 or email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

The post COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic closed on Thursday appeared first on Faxinfo.