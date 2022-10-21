CPOs relaunch the “Cops and Kids” program for the various Elementary schools on St. Maarten. | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Last Wednesday, October 19, the community police officers had a meeting with the administrators of the various elementary schools in preparation for the start of the Cop’s and Kids program.

The Cops & Kids program will be reintroduced in the elementary schools for the school year 2022/2023, under the leadership of the Community Officers in an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between police (KPSM) and students.

Having a police presence in the school as part of the school community indirectly influences unwanted behavior and opens valuable lines of communication. The program provides a platform for CPOs to invest in students in their respective districts.

