CPS calls on parents to check if child’s vaccination status is up to date | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, is calling on guardians and parents to check the vaccination status of their child (ren) to see that they are up to date.

CPS continues to closely monitor the measles situation unfolding in the United States and is following guidance from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause potentially serious illness. Symptoms of measles typically manifest between 10 and 12 days after exposure but occasionally can take up to 21 days.

Initially resembling cold-like symptoms, measles progress to include fever, respiratory symptoms, conjunctivitis, and a characteristic rash. This rash, starting on the face and behind the ears before spreading, may consist of raised, non-itchy spots that eventually evolve into blotchy patches.

Measles is contagious even before the rash appears, with a person able to spread the infection for up to four (4) days beforehand. Once the rash develops, they can still transmit the virus for another four (4) days. If a person is suspected of having measles and a healthcare professional confirms it, it’s important to stay away from places like childcare, school, or work for at least four (4) days from when the rash first appears.

Generally, measles starts improving after about a week. Resting and drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, can help alleviate symptoms and prevent dehydration.

As measles remain endemic in most parts of the world, they can spread to any country, including those that have eliminated the disease.

The best way to prevent contracting measles is through vaccination. The majority of people who get measles are unvaccinated.

The two-dose MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is a safe and effective way to prevent measles. The vaccine is available free-of-charge for children under the age of 18-years, at CPS Section Youth Health Care.

Any person who is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against MMR is at risk of contracting the disease; this is especially true in

those countries where persistently low immunization rates increase the risk of a large outbreak with possible tragic consequences.

CPS advises guardians and parents to check their children’s vaccination status to see whether they are up to date, adding that it is important to keep the Americas Region measles-free.

If you have any questions about your child’s vaccination status or wish to make an appointment for your child, please contact CPS Section Youth Healthcare at 914 or 542 3003 or by WhatsApp on 520-4163 or by email: youthhealthcare@sintmaartengov.org

If persons decide to travel, they should also check their vaccination status and consult with their physician for additional information.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-calls-on-parents-to-check-if-childs-vaccination-status-is-up-to-date.aspx