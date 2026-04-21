CPS Closed Monday April 29 | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the general public that the office at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg will be closed on Monday, April 29.

The closure is related to a public holiday that has been given to civil servants.

CPS will resume regular office hour services on Thursday, May 2nd.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Closed-Monday-April-29-2026.aspx