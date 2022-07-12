CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Summer Schedule will be Thursdays only. Get Vaccinated! | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will only be open on Thursdays for the months of July and August. Clinic hours will be 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. This new schedule starts on Thursday, July 14th.

Paediatric clinics for the age group 5 to 11 years will continue on appointment basis, for Wednesdays between 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please call the paediatric hotline cell: (721) 526-1644 for any questions or appointment needs for paediatric vaccines.

Everyone is urged to come and get their COVID-19 vaccine. The virus has not gone away, and the vaccine continues to exhibit strong protection against severe disease and death across all virus variants.

The Vaccine Clinic will be working on the basis of walk-ins for persons who would like to receive their 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses of the vaccine. You must bring with you your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID), and you must wear your mask while inside the clinic.

The CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at CPS in the Vineyard Building Office Complex for COVID-19 vaccinations.

For vaccination related questions, registration queries, persons can visit: services.sintmaartengov.org; or email/call (914), vaccination@sintmaartengov.org.

