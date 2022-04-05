CPS, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic & Testing Center upcoming Holiday Schedule | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that due to the upcoming Easter holidays CPS public health services, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and COVID Testing Center, will be closed to the general public on the following days: Friday, April 15; Monday, April 18; Wednesday, April 27; Friday, April 29; and Monday, May 2.

