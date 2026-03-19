CPS Encourages women to register for free breast exam and health screening on Mar. 28 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Women across St. Maarten are being invited to take part in the American University of the Caribbean’s annual free breast exam and health screening program, which will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Women ages 18 and older, especially those joining for the first time, are urged to register.

The program is designed to inform and support women by raising awareness about breast cancer risk factors, while also gathering information that contributes to ongoing research into breast abnormalities.

Organizers are encouraging women, particularly those who have never taken part in the breast abnormalities project before, to make plans to attend this year’s screening.

Appointments must be scheduled at least one week to three days before the event by calling +1-721-545-2298 ext. 404-2248 or by emailing jsimelda@aucmed.edu

The screening will be held at CPS, located at Vineyard Office Park, Building #33, W.G. Buncamper Road.

This community health initiative is being led by the American University of the Caribbean, Collective Prevention Services (CPS), the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), and the Positive Foundation.

Organizers are also appealing to women working night shifts, police officers, civil servants, store employees, nurses, and others age 18 and older to register and participate. First-time participants are being particularly encouraged to join this year’s screenings.

Although breast cancer cannot always be prevented, organizers hope that education and continued research will help women become better informed, leading to earlier detection and treatment.

The breast examination will be conducted by a board-certified AUC physician. In addition to the clinical breast exam, participants will also receive free health screenings that include blood sugar, total cholesterol, waist circumference, blood pressure, height, weight, BMI, and vision checks.

The initiative has set a goal of reaching 1,000 women and has already gathered data from more than 660 participants. Organizers say every woman who takes part helps advance an important community health effort while bringing the project closer to its target.

Women are asked to reserve the date and set aside at least two hours to take advantage of the opportunity to receive valuable health information and a free clinical breast exam.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cps-encourages-women-to-register-for-free-breast-exam-and-health-screening-on-mar-28