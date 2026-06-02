CPS: June 1 is Caribbean Nutrition Day & June Marks Caribbean Nutrition Month | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), joins regional health organizations and partners across the Caribbean in observing Caribbean Nutrition Day on June 1 and the start of Caribbean Nutrition Month 2026.

This year’s theme, “Healthy Eating, Active Living: Promoting Caribbean Foods as Medicine,” highlights the important role that healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, and traditional Caribbean foods play in improving health and preventing chronic diseases.

Caribbean Nutrition Day serves as a reminder that good nutrition is essential to overall health and well-being. Across the region, countries continue to face increasing rates of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Many of these conditions can be prevented or managed through healthier lifestyle choices, including balanced nutrition and regular exercise.

CPS encourages the community to make healthier food choices by increasing the consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, ground provisions, and other locally available foods that provide essential nutrients for good health. At the same time, residents are encouraged to reduce their intake of foods and beverages that are high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

The theme for this year also emphasizes the concept of Caribbean foods as medicine, recognizing the nutritional value of many traditional foods that have supported healthy communities for generations. Fresh fruits, vegetables, peas, beans, sweet potatoes, yams, and other locally grown produce can contribute to better health outcomes while supporting local agriculture and food security.

In addition to healthy eating, CPS encourages residents of all ages to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, lowers the risk of chronic diseases, improves mental well-being, and contributes to a higher quality of life. Simple activities such as walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, and participating in recreational sports can make a significant difference in overall health.

Throughout the month of June, CPS will continue to promote messages aimed at raising awareness about healthy nutrition practices and the importance of adopting healthier lifestyles. Families are encouraged to prepare nutritious meals at home, make healthier choices when dining out, and serve as positive role models for children by establishing healthy eating habits early in life.

“Good nutrition is one of the most powerful tools we have to protect our health and prevent disease,” CPS stated. “By embracing healthy eating, staying physically active, and choosing nutritious local foods, we can build stronger families, healthier communities, and a healthier Sint Maarten.”

The Collective Prevention Service encourages all residents to use Caribbean Nutrition Month as an opportunity to evaluate their eating habits and take positive steps toward improving their health and well-being.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-June-1-is-Caribbean-Nutrition-Day-&-June-Marks-Caribbean-Nutrition-Month.aspx