CPS: May 31 World No Tobacco Day. Unmask the Appeal – Countering Tobacco and Nicotine Addiction | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is joining the global observance of World No Tobacco Day 2026 on Sunday, May 31, by highlighting the dangers associated with tobacco and nicotine addiction and encouraging the community to make healthier lifestyle choices.

This year’s theme, established by the World Health Organization (WHO), is “Unmask the Appeal – Countering Tobacco and Nicotine Addiction” under the campaign hashtag #TobaccoExposed.

The theme focuses on raising awareness about how tobacco and nicotine industries design products to attract and addict young people.

According to WHO, approximately 15 million adolescents between the ages of 13 and 15 already use e-cigarettes worldwide, while an estimated 40 million adolescents in the same age group use tobacco products. In countries where data is available, adolescents are reportedly nine times more likely to vape than adults. WHO warns that tobacco kills up to half of its users who do not quit.

The tobacco epidemic remains one of the world’s leading public health threats, causing more than seven million deaths annually in addition to long-term illness, disability, and suffering associated with tobacco-related diseases.

All forms of tobacco use are harmful, and there is no safe level of exposure to tobacco products. These include cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, waterpipe tobacco, heated tobacco products, roll-your-own tobacco, smokeless tobacco products, and electronic nicotine delivery systems.

WHO further notes that approximately 80 percent of the world’s 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low- and middle-income countries, where the burden of tobacco-related illnesses and deaths is greatest. Tobacco use also contributes to poverty by diverting household spending away from essential needs such as food, shelter, education, and healthcare.

To combat the global tobacco epidemic, WHO Member States adopted the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2003. Today, 183 countries are Parties to the treaty and continue to work toward reducing tobacco use and protecting public health through stronger tobacco control measures and public awareness campaigns.

CPS encourages smokers and nicotine users to seek assistance if they wish to quit. Research shows that counseling, support programs, and medications can more than double a person’s chances of successfully quitting tobacco use. The department also stresses the importance of educating young people about the dangers of nicotine addiction and the long-term health consequences associated with tobacco use.

As part of CPS’ annual calendar of health observances, the department continues to profile important public health themes aimed at improving the health and well-being of the Sint Maarten community.

For more information, persons can contact CPS at 542-3003 or email surveillance@sintmaartengov.org​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-May-31-World-No-Tobacco-Day–Unmask-the-Appeal-–-Countering-Tobacco-and-Nicotine-Addiction.aspx