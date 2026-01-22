CPS offers voluntary COVID-19 booster appointments as countries shift to targeted, seasonal vaccination | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Collective Prevention Services (CPS) on Thursday reminded the public that COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, remain available in St. Maarten by appointment at the CPS offices in the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg, with clinics scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026, and Friday, February 27, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The vaccination is free of charge and voluntary, and CPS is asking residents to book ahead due to limited supply by calling 914 (option 4) or 542-1570, or by emailing vaccination@sintmaartengov.org Residents are asked to bring a vaccination card and a valid ID.

The local push comes at a time when many public health systems have moved away from mass COVID-19 campaigns and toward a more targeted approach that treats COVID vaccination more like a seasonal protection measure, similar in structure to annual flu programs. That shift accelerated after the World Health Organization ended COVID-19’s status as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in May 2023, while also stressing that the virus remains a health threat that requires ongoing management.

The practical reason boosters remain on the table is for protection against severe disease which tend to be strongest in the months after vaccination and can be especially important for people at higher risk. That is why many health authorities now concentrate their recommendations on seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those with weakened immune systems, rather than pushing universal campaigns every year. The Netherlands’ seasonal approach and CPS’s appointment-based clinics both fit that wider global trend of targeted protection.

In the Netherlands, the government and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) have formalized a risk-based, seasonal model: the autumn 2025 vaccination round has ended, and the next national round is planned for autumn 2026. People who have a medical referral from their physician can still be vaccinated outside the seasonal campaign through the Municipal Public Health Service (GGD).

During the autumn 2025 round, the Netherlands offered COVID-19 vaccination to defined risk groups, including everyone aged 60 and older, people aged 50–59 who are invited annually for a flu shot, adults and children with serious medical conditions, and care workers who care for vulnerable patients.

RIVM reported that 2,253,476 COVID-19 vaccinations were registered in the Netherlands during the 2025 autumn round, and that vaccination coverage among those aged 60 and older was 41.7%, which was lower than the previous year’s autumn round.

That pattern, defined eligibility focused on older adults and medical risk groups, paired with declining uptake, reflects a broader global reality: public demand for boosters has cooled in many places, even as health authorities continue to encourage vaccination for those most likely to be hospitalized or die if infected.

Across the Caribbean, ministries of health have generally followed the same risk-based logic promoted by WHO and PAHO: prioritize booster doses for high-risk populations, including older adults, people with compromised immune systems, and those with serious underlying conditions. PAHO’s Technical Advisory Group materials align with WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts guidance in emphasizing boosters for priority groups, with special attention to immunocompromised people who may need additional doses based on clinical circumstances.

Public health leaders in the region have also been wrestling with communication and confidence challenges that affect uptake. PAHO has published research examining vaccine hesitancy trends among Caribbean health workers, underscoring how trust and messaging within health systems can influence broader public decision-making.

On the operational side, PAHO continues to support countries in the Americas, including Caribbean states and territories, with logistics and immunization readiness, including cold-chain strengthening that affects the ability to store and distribute vaccines reliably.

Globally, the post-2023 phase has been defined by normalization rather than emergency, with countries recalibrating COVID vaccination policy into annual or risk-based programs. The transition plan in many regions has been to maintain surveillance, protect health services from surges, and keep vaccination available for those most likely to experience severe outcomes, even as general public urgency has declined.

