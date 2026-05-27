CPS: Reducing Salt Consumption for a Healthy Life | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is calling on the community to become more aware of the health risks associated with excessive salt consumption and the importance of reducing sodium intake as part of maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults should consume no more than 2,000 milligrams of sodium per day, which is approximately equivalent to one teaspoon of salt, while children should consume even less.

Excessive sodium intake is considered one of the leading risk factors for hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, which remain among the primary causes of death throughout the Americas.

WHO notes that sodium consumption across the Region continues to exceed recommended levels, often without individuals realizing it. While many people associate salt intake with what is added to meals at the table, the majority of sodium consumed today comes from processed and ultra-processed foods such as processed meats, snacks, canned foods, fast foods, instant meals, sauces, and breakfast cereals.

CPS explained that excessive sodium consumption increases the risk of several chronic diseases including high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and other serious health conditions.

The department stressed that reducing sodium intake is an important step toward improving overall public health and reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases within the community.

The department also addressed the growing popularity of specialty salts such as sea salt, pink Himalayan salt, and gourmet salts. While these products may contain trace minerals, CPS emphasized that they are still primarily composed of sodium chloride and do not eliminate the health risks associated with excessive sodium intake.

Some low-sodium substitutes use potassium chloride as an alternative; however, the WHO advises that these substitutes may not be suitable for pregnant women, children, persons with kidney disease, or individuals with medical conditions affecting potassium levels.

CPS advises that one of the most effective ways to reduce sodium intake is to limit the consumption of ultra-processed foods and prepare more meals at home. Cooking at home allows individuals and families greater control over the ingredients used in meals and makes it easier to gradually reduce salt in recipes over time.

Reading food labels and choosing products with lower sodium content can also contribute to healthier dietary habits.

The department encourages the Sint Maarten community to take proactive steps toward healthier eating habits in order to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and improve quality of life.

Small dietary changes made consistently can have significant long-term health benefits for individuals and families alike.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Reducing-Salt-Consumption-for-a-Healthy-Life.aspx