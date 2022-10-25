CPS sees increase in respiratory illnesses. Calls on Community to be vigilant | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), has recently seen an increase in acute respiratory illnesses and reminds the public that influenza (flu) season is here.

There have been reports from health care providers who are seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses especially in children with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Most people who get an RSV infection will have mild illness and will recover in a week or two. RSV can make chronic health problems worse, and persons with asthma may experience asthma attacks as a result of RSV infection.

The following groups who are more likely to get serious complications if they get sick with RSV are infants and young children (under five-years old) and older adults (especially those 65 years and older) and adults with chronic medical conditions (chronic heart or lung disease, weakened immune system).

CPS continues to monitor health data and encourages the community to practice prevention measures such as proper handwashing (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds); covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands; avoid close contact with sick people; frequently cleaning high touch surfaces such as doorknobs etc. in your home, school, or workplace. If you are sick with respiratory symptoms, stay home.

Washing hands often reduces the transmission of respiratory illnesses such as the flu, common cold and COVID-19.

There are vaccinations for influenza (flu) which can be purchased through your local pharmacy. CPS also encourages the community to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

Help our community stay safe during this cold and flu season.

For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1122 or email surveillance@sintmaartengov.org

The post CPS sees increase in respiratory illnesses. Calls on Community to be vigilant appeared first on Faxinfo.