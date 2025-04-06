CPS World Health Day 2025 – “Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures” | Government of Sint Maarten

The world will be observing World Health Day (WHD) 2025 on Monday, April 7th under the theme, “Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) will kick off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health. The campaign will urge governments around the world and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being.

WHO and partners will also share useful information to support healthy pregnancies and births, and better postnatal health.

WHO says its vision is helping every woman and baby survive and thrive. “This task is critical. Tragically, based on currently published estimates, close to 300,000 women lose their life due

to pregnancy or childbirth each year, while over two (2) million babies die in their first month of life and around two (2) million more are stillborn. That’s roughly one (1) preventable death every seven (7) seconds.

“Based on current trends, a staggering four (4) out of five (5) countries are off track to meet targets for improving maternal survival by 2030. One (1) in three (3) will fail to meet targets for reducing newborn deaths.”

WHO adds that listening to women and supporting families is essential. “Women and families everywhere need high quality care that supports them physically and emotionally, before, during and after birth.

“Health systems must evolve to manage the many health issues that impact maternal and newborn health. These not only include direct obstetric complications but also mental health conditions, noncommunicable diseases and family planning.”

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry of VSA), calls on the community especially women and their partners to maintain a relationship with their physician during pregnancy through delivery.

CPS adds that it is essential to have preventive interventions that could help reduce the prevalence of underlying health conditions like noncommunicable diseases and malnutrition that increase women’s risks during pregnancy.

CPS says that every stakeholder has a role to play in maternal health that would ensure a healthy pregnancy and birth and a lasting quality of life after the delivery.

CPS also takes this time to highlight the work of the department through their Youth Health Care Section. This section in particular is tasked with guiding parents on the growth and development of their children.

In addition to this, the department administers free vaccines to children 0-17 years of age as part of their National Immunization Program.

If parents or guardians have any questions or concerns about the services the department provides or wish to speak to a youth health care nurse, please call 914 or 542-3003, or by WhatsApp 520-4163.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-World-Health-Day-2025-Healthy-beginnings-hopeful-futures.aspx