Credit Guarantee Scheme for Entrepreneurs on St. Maarten available now

THE HAGUE – PHILIPSBURG – Starting this week, SME (Small & Medium sized) entrepreneurs in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten can make use of the Credit Guarantee Scheme SME for Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten (BMKB ACS). It offers SME entrepreneurs in the three Caribbean countries better access to capital by providing financial institutions with additional security when granting loans.

The scheme is based on the Dutch BMKB Scheme and is made possible by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The scheme contributes to strengthening of the business climate in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

It can be particularly helpful for entrepreneurs who do not have sufficient securities (“collateral”) to obtain financing. The scheme lowers the threshold for entrepreneurs to invest and thus contributes to economic development in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten. The scheme is open until 1 July 2027 to SME enterprises with up to 250 (FTE) employees.

The BMKB ACS is implemented by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

All information about the scheme can be found at: Credit Guarantee SME Aruba, Curaçao or St. Maarten (BMKB ACS) | RVO.nl

