Crédit Mutuel Trail: 7 km, 20 km or 28 km, the choice is yours! | FAXINFO

The 2nd edition of the Crédit Mutuel Trail organized by Dream of Trail will take place this year on Sunday April 14 with three distances to choose from for fans of the discipline and nature lovers.

The 7 km Urban Discovery Trail, to (re)discover, is open to walkers and runners with a minimum physical condition, the longer trails, of 20 and 28 km, being reserved for more experienced runners.

You can now register for one of the three races on the website www.sport-timing-caraibes.com. Please note, places are limited, don’t delay! A medical certificate or license is mandatory for the 20 and 28 km. “Provide an ecocup for supplies,” say the organizers. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trail-du-credit-mutuel-7-km-20-km-ou-28-km-a-vous-de-choisir/