Crime Report Details Italian Maffia Groups Operating on St. Maarten and Curacao

PHILIPSBURG / WILLEMSTAD – Italian mafia groups are strengthening their presence in Curaçao by collaborating with local criminal networks, particularly the No Limit Soldiers (NLS), according to the Criminal Threats to the Caribbean in 2025 report by Insight Crime.

The report highlights that the ’Ndrangheta and Camorra, two of Italy’s most powerful criminal organizations, are using Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Dominican Republic as key transshipment points for cocaine destined for Europe.

The Italian mafia purchases large quantities of drugs from local suppliers and relies on Curaçao’s criminal networks to coordinate the transportation of narcotics across the Atlantic. The No Limit Soldiers benefit from Curaçao’s status as part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which provides relatively easy access to European markets.

Collaboration Over Competition

The report warns that alliances between international criminal organizations and local gangs are making criminal networks in Curaçao stronger, potentially leading to increased violence in the region. Instead of competing, these groups are now collaborating to boost drug shipments and reduce financial risks, making it even more difficult for law enforcement to disrupt trafficking operations.

The Balkan cartels, particularly those from Albania, are also involved in the transport of drugs to Eastern Europe from South America. While they do not yet have a permanent foothold in the Caribbean, their presence remains a concern due to their established smuggling routes. In the past, Balkan groups have been linked to large-scale cocaine shipments from the Caribbean to Europe.

Source: https://www.curacaochronicle.com/post/main/italian-mafia-expanding-influence-in-curacao-through-local-crime-networks/

Link to Report: https://www.qracao.com/docs/Criminal%20Threats%20to%20the%20Caribbean%20in%202025%20Final%20IC.pdf