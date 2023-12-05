CROSS COUNTRY: Désirée Gamiette and Dalia Lake Romulus crowned champions of Guadeloupe! | FAXINFO

The trip of seven athletes from the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, including five from the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES) to the Guadeloupe Cross Country Championship was crowned with success with two titles won for Saint-Martin!

These tough championships took place last Sunday, December 3 at Lamentin during which two young Saint-Martin athletes performed! Indeed, Désirée Gamiette (ASCSM) was crowned champion of Guadeloupe in the cadet category over 3600 meters, as was Dalia Lake Romulus (ASCSM/CEES), in the junior category over 3100m. Two great victories which inevitably satisfied the two educators Patrick Trival and Romulus Rose, already motivated to take their protégés to other podiums!

Other results from the Saint-Martin delegation:

Youngest category: Boucaud Naila (ASCSM/CEES) in 10'19 over 2600 m (7th place/57)

Chance Carti D'Quanda (ASCSM/CEES) in 12'31 over 2600 m (31st/57)

Youngest category: Cornelie Loyan (ASCSM/CEES) in 14'22 over 3100 m (29th/41)

Minimal category: Javois Carl (ASCSM/CEES) in 17'01 over 3900m (9th/28)

Cadet category: Kennedy Jaheim (ASCSM) in 21'46 over 5400 m (9th/29). _AF

