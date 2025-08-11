Cruise lines moving more ships into the Caribbean for 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI–Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) will boost its Caribbean deployment by 10% in 2026 while reducing its Europe presence by 6%. The company’s fun-and-sun itineraries were a central theme during its Q2 earnings call in late July, when CEO Harry Sommer said demand for the region has driven the decision to increase deployment.

“We want to operate itineraries that have the highest possible guest satisfaction scores and repeat rates, and we think this new deployment in the Caribbean and Bermuda will help to optimize for that number,” Sommer said.

According to Travelweekly, among NCLH’s three brands, Norwegian Cruise Line has the largest Caribbean footprint, but in recent years it had been “under-indexing” in the region, said president David Herrera. The brand saw strong opportunities in Europe and Alaska but is now refocusing. “As we have additional capacity … we’re investing in the Caribbean so we can send more of our guests,” Herrera said in a July 29 interview. “Our guests are telling us they want to go to the Caribbean.”

NCL is not alone. Carnival Cruise Line typically keeps most of its ships in the region, and Royal Caribbean International has been investing heavily in private Caribbean destinations. This month, 15 of Royal Caribbean’s 29 ships are sailing the Caribbean, a number that will rise to 17 during the winter season.

Whether NCLH’s shift will be permanent remains to be seen. A company spokeswoman said, “We are always making small changes to our itineraries in order to optimize, but the 2026 deployment is a good blueprint for the future.”

Cruise Planners COO Theresa Scalzitti noted that when NCL positioned more ships in Europe, it meant pulling away from the Caribbean—long a favorite for U.S. families. She called the change a return to the brand’s standard distribution. “They know that their strength is family and Caribbean sailings,” she said.

The trend is reinforced by continued investment in private destinations. Royal Caribbean’s short “big weekend” itineraries feature its Perfect Day at CocoCay and the Royal Beach Club in Nassau, opening in December. NCL is building a waterpark at Great Stirrup Cay, set to debut next summer, while Carnival opened Celebration Key on Grand Bahama last month.

“Increases in short sailings and investment in private destinations show a renewed emphasis on the Caribbean and the U.S. market,” Scalzitti said.

In the luxury market, cruises that require air travel remain popular, but some travelers are opting for high-end Caribbean voyages to avoid long flights. NCLH’s upscale brands, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas, remain strong in Europe while offering select, more exotic Caribbean itineraries. Luxury advisor Dennis Nienkerk has noticed growing interest in staying closer to home. “I’ve had people tell me they just don’t want to fly over to Europe anymore,” he said. “Although there’s a lot of Caribbean burnout too, at least it’s close, and they’ll go and do it.”

