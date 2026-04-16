Cruising is booming, and the industry wants more | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The cruise business is entering another period of strong growth, driven by rising demand, more first-time passengers, and continued investment in new ships and upgraded experiences.

That was the main message coming out of Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where senior executives from major cruise companies, shipbuilders, and tourism stakeholders gathered to discuss the direction of the industry.

During the conference’s State of the Industry session, leaders from Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Cruise Lines International Association said interest in cruising remains high, with more travelers who have never taken a cruise now showing a willingness to try it.

Bud Darr, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association, said the industry is seeing a notable increase in people who are new to cruising, suggesting that companies are succeeding in attracting a wider audience.

That trend is pushing cruise operators to grow their fleets, adjust itineraries, and put more money into both vessels and destinations.

Industry leaders also said passenger preferences are changing, particularly among younger and newer travelers. Today’s cruise guests are seeking different kinds of experiences and are often willing to spend more on offerings that go beyond what traditional cruise customers may have prioritized in the past.

As a result, cruise lines are broadening their food and entertainment options and placing greater emphasis on port experiences. Technology is also becoming more central, with companies looking at ways to tailor onboard services and improve efficiency.

Growth is not only happening in the mega-ship segment. River cruising continues to gain momentum, with new ships entering service and more itineraries being developed. While Europe remains the core market for river cruises, companies are also expanding in North America, including routes on the Columbia and Snake Rivers.

Expedition cruising is also becoming more established as a distinct segment. Once seen as a niche market focused on small, remote journeys, it has matured into a more structured business with specially designed ships and broader appeal.

Natalya Leahy, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, said the expedition sector is shaped not only by the destinations being visited, but also by the way those journeys are carried out, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas.

Environmental policy is also playing a bigger role in how cruise lines plan ahead. Executives pointed to stricter regulations, especially in Europe, that are influencing ship design, vessel upgrades, and deployment decisions.

Companies are increasingly investing in cleaner technology and infrastructure to meet new standards, while sustainability is becoming a more visible consideration for travelers, especially those booking expedition itineraries and visits to remote locations.

A number of announcements at Seatrade reflected the scale of ongoing investment across the industry. Holland America Line unveiled a multi-year project to modernize six ships, bringing features from newer vessels to a larger part of its fleet. The upgrades will include changes to public spaces, dining concepts, and guest amenities.

American Cruise Lines is also moving ahead with plans to expand its domestic fleet, linked to its upcoming vessel, American Encore, as interest in U.S. river cruising continues to rise.

Together, those moves reflect a wider industry strategy that combines new ship construction with major refurbishments aimed at keeping older vessels competitive and in line with evolving guest expectations.

This year’s Seatrade Cruise Global drew more than 13,000 participants and hundreds of exhibitors from around the world. Discussions throughout the week focused on issues ranging from onboard technology to food and beverage innovation, along with how destinations are adapting to the changing cruise landscape.

The message from Miami was clear: cruise demand remains strong, the customer base is widening, and companies are continuing to invest in ships, destinations, and the overall passenger experience as the industry moves into its next stage of growth.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cruising-is-booming-and-the-industry-wants-more