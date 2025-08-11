CTO Teams Up with ASM to Transform Caribbean Air Travel | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI–The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has joined forces with Airport Strategy & Marketing Ltd. (ASM), the world leader in air service development, to break down long-standing barriers in regional travel. The move, part of CTO’s Reimagine Plan, aims to make flying between islands smoother, more affordable, and better connected to the global network.

ASM was selected through a public bidding process approved by the CTO’s Airlift Committee, which was created in March 2024 to sharpen air service and boost regional connectivity. Together, the two organizations will design long-term solutions to improve inter-island travel, open new markets, and strengthen tourism’s role in regional growth.

A Strategic Blueprint for Caribbean Airlift

ASM will deliver a comprehensive strategic study by October 31, 2025, detailing how to expand and improve air travel within and beyond the Caribbean. The plan will include:

• Intra-regional connectivity audit: Mapping existing flight routes to identify service gaps and untapped opportunities.

• Passenger demand analysis: Pinpointing where new routes could thrive based on travel patterns.

• Airline cooperation roadmap: Encouraging carriers to coordinate schedules, share codes, and improve efficiency.

• Long-haul connectivity plan: Strengthening links to major global markets to increase tourism and trade.

• Bilateral policy review: Streamlining air service agreements to ease cross-border travel.

• Hub-and-spoke framework: Proposing a central Caribbean hub linked to smaller markets for easier connections.

Alongside the study, ASM will provide the CTO and its members with a year of data support, analysis, and training to help local stakeholders make evidence-based decisions long after the project ends.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

The Caribbean’s natural beauty and cultural richness make it one of the world’s most desirable destinations, yet visitors often face a fragmented flight network. Sparse direct connections between islands and high travel costs limit tourism growth and keep economies more isolated than necessary.

Improved air links could make multi-island itineraries more attractive, increasing visitor spending and creating jobs in logistics, hospitality, and small businesses. It could also strengthen cargo transport and diversify local economies.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞

With decades of global experience, ASM will design strategies that align with the Caribbean’s long-term vision for sustainable tourism. The firm will focus on optimizing networks, improving operational efficiency, and adapting to changing travel trends, ensuring the region stays competitive in the global market.

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

The partnership will also invest in people. Training sessions will equip government officials, airport staff, tourism boards, and airline teams with the tools to grow and sustain improved air services. By sharpening its analytical and policy advocacy skills, the CTO aims to have a stronger voice in global aviation discussions, shaping rules that favor Caribbean tourism.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the CTO’s Reimagine Plan. With ASM’s expertise, the region is positioned to become a more seamless and competitive player in global travel, making air journeys easier for visitors and more profitable for the economies they touch.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cto-teams-up-with-asm-to-transform-caribbean-air-travel