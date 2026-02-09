Cuba about to run out of Jet Fuel, halts sales to foreign airlines | The Peoples Tribune

HAVANA–Cuba has informed international airlines that aviation fuel supplies will be unavailable at the island’s main airports from 10 February until at least 11 March 2026, a move expected to disrupt flight operations and tourism during part of the peak winter season. The Caribbean nation has issued a formal aviation notice (NOTAM) stating that Jet A-1 fuel will not be supplied at any of the nine international aerodromes, including Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Varadero, Holguín, Cayo Coco, and Camagüey.

The shutdown of refueling services follows a critical shortage of fuel in Cuba, driven by a halt in crude and refined oil imports after the United States intensified sanctions and moved to block shipments from long-time supplier Venezuela. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on nations that supply oil to Cuba, contributing to the situation. Cuban officials acknowledged that the island’s energy crisis has spread to civil aviation operations.

With Jet A-1 unavailable, international carriers are being forced to adjust their operations. Airlines must carry additional fuel from origin airports, arrange technical stops in third countries such as Panama, the Bahamas, or the Dominican Republic, or cancel and reschedule flights. Industry data suggest more than 400 weekly scheduled services could be affected if the shortage persists throughout the one-month period.

The situation adds a new challenge to an economy already strained by recurring fuel shortages, power outages, and constrained public services. Cuba’s tourism sector, a key foreign exchange earner for the island and a major draw for Caribbean travellers and holidaymakers from North America and Europe, now faces additional headwinds as reduced connectivity can depress visitor numbers and increase travel costs.

Cuba’s political allies have publicly criticised U.S. actions. The Kremlin described the fuel shortage as “critical” and blamed U.S. sanctions for exacerbating economic difficulties, and reaffirmed diplomatic contact with Havana. The Russian government said it is exploring ways to assist Cuba amid what it called external pressure on the island’s economy.

Major airlines serving Cuba had not issued comprehensive responses at the time of reporting, but travel industry notices indicate passengers on flights to or from Havana and other Cuban destinations should expect schedule changes, technical stops, and possible cancellations.

The aviation fuel suspension underscores broader economic vulnerabilities in small island states, where dependence on imported energy and external supply chains can quickly affect critical sectors such as transportation and tourism. Caribbean aviation stakeholders and travellers are monitoring developments closely as the situation unfolds.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cuba-about-to-run-out-of-jet-fuel-halts-sales-to-foreign-airlines