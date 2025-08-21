Cultural & Fashion casting sall on Sat. for ‘Threads of Identity’ October heritage event | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The organizers of Threads of Identity and We Own T’ing are inviting local representatives from Caribbean islands to take part in a groundbreaking cultural and fashion initiative. A Casting Call will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Focus Forward Studio on Frontsreet, Philipsburg.

This event will serve as the official selection process for participants in an upcoming October showcase that promises to merge culture, fashion, and heritage in an unforgettable celebration. Attendees will take part in casting, cultural screening, and a commitment review, ensuring they are ready to proudly represent their island’s traditions and artistry.

The initiative is designed to go far beyond appearances. Participants will immerse themselves in traditional practices, attire, and craftsmanship that embody the cultural identity of their home islands. By sharing techniques, storytelling, and cultural knowledge, the project aims to strengthen intergenerational connections and safeguard traditions for the future.

In October, selected participants will unite for a regional showcase that will spotlight the beauty and diversity of Caribbean culture. From traditional wear to modern reinterpretations of heritage fashion, the event will celebrate each island’s uniqueness while highlighting the shared roots that bind the region together.

Participation is open to representatives from St. Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, Statia, Saba, Bonaire, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Guyana. Applicants are encouraged to bring their island’s traditional attire, cultural knowledge, and a willingness to contribute actively to the preservation and promotion of heritage.

“This is more than an event; it’s a cultural movement,” said the organizing committee. “We want to connect our islands, pass on traditions, and show the next generation that our heritage is alive, relevant, and worth celebrating.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cultural-fashion-casting-sall-on-sat-for-threads-of-identity-october-heritage-event