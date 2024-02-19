CULTURE: A major poetry competition open to all French speakers! | FAXINFO

The French American Cultural Society (FACS) and its partner the French Heritage Society are pleased to announce that the 2024 edition of the Poetry Competition is officially launched!

This year, the Poetry Competition is open to all schools, middle and high schools, public or private for all French or French-speaking students throughout the USA, Canada, as well as all French Overseas Territories, including of course Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy!

Registrations are free and several prizes will be intended for students, as well as their classes, for participation in the Competition, and in the event of selection by the members of the jury, for an award ceremony in person and/or online!

The categories are open to French and French-speaking students in kindergarten, primary, middle and high school, with several prizes for each category. There is no theme this year, with an option on sport and the Olympic Games for those who wish. Submissions can be made individually, in groups, or by class project.

Project submissions (poems in verse or prose, in French or in a local language, particularly Polynesian with translation) will be open until May 31, 2024, for an awards ceremony in fall 2024.

Submit your works until May 31, 2024 using the following link: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLScHZ2wCvKldMT…/viewform

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-un-grand-concours-de-poesie-ouvert-a-tous-les-francophones/