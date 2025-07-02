CULTURE: A Sunday with local flavors at the Old House | FAXINFO

On Sunday, June 29, around thirty people came to learn how to make Journey Cakes outdoors at the Old House in Quartier d'Orléans.

Focused but in high spirits, the apprentice bakers, ranging in age from 6 to 60, began making their rolls at 9 a.m. Set up in the Old House parking lot, the participants were welcomed by Erica and Laticha Stephen, respectively president and vice-president of the Soualiwomen Kultural Association (SKA), who initiated the event.

On the work surface, yeast, sugar, salt, water and flour awaited the gourmets for 15 minutes of dough preparation and kneading.

While waiting for it to swell, Erica led her guests to her colleagues, Mark Yokoyama and Jenn Yerkes, founders of the association Les Fruits de Mer.

Coming to recount some key passages in the history of Saint-Martin, the local culture and nature enthusiasts offered a tour of the Old House, a historic site in the region.

Forty minutes later, once the dough had rested, the tastemakers gathered around the Johnny Cake barrels to start baking the smooth little balls of bread. And, about ten minutes later, it was time for the tasting! At 10 a.m., a second workshop began with Evelyne Fleming, a project manager at the Ministry of National Education, and the prefect, Cyrille de Vély. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-un-dimanche-aux-saveurs-locales-a-la-old-house/