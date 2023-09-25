CULTURE – EDUCATION: The Micro-Folie system finally deployed in schools in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

A true local cultural network, the Micro-Folie project makes it possible to enliven the territories by adapting to their needs. It is structured around a museum digital, designed with the unprecedented collaboration of numerous cultural institutions, national and international. Bringing together several thousand works, this digital art gallery is a unique cultural offering now accessible to Saint-Martin!

The official launch of this Micro-Folie cultural platform took place last Wednesday at the Aline Hanson school in Sandy Ground in the presence of Vincent Berton, delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Harry Christophe, vice-rector, Dominique Louisy, 3rd vice-rector -president of the Community, in charge of Human Development, Evelyne Fleming, project manager for National Education of the Northern Islands, Sophie Biraud, assistant to the director of Cultural Affairs of Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands and finally, Manon Neyrat, operational manager of Micro-Folie for the Parc de la Villette who detailed this system which is structured around a Digital Museum in collaboration with twelve founding national cultural establishments: the Pompidou Center, the Château de Versailles, the Cité de la Musique – Philharmonie de Paris, the Avignon Festival, the Arab World Institute, the Louvre, the Picasso-Paris National Museum, the Orsay Museum, the Museum du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, the Paris National Opera, the Meeting of National Museums – Grand Palais, Universcience and La Villette. Four modules will be deployed, with an exceptional three-year loan for the territory of Saint-Martin: a digital museum with 5000 works in High Definition consisting of a giant screen and connected tablets, a virtual reality space, a FabLab (laboratory premises which provides access to digital manufacturing tools such as the 3D printer) and a games library with books, board games and tools for cultural actions which will be carried out in collaboration with the associative sector.

All the personalities present unanimously welcomed the fruitful partnership between the Community, the State, the Parc de la Villette and National Education which makes it possible to concretely deploy access to culture in the territory of Saint-Martin.

Seven schools will benefit from the Micro-Folies kits. Firstly the Aline Hanson school in Sandy Ground then the Marie-Amélie Leydet school, Hervé Williams, the Robert Weinum school campus, the Omer Arrondell and E. Clarke schools in Quartier d'Orléans and the Roche Gravée college in Moho in Quartier d'Orléans.

A true local cultural platform, the activities of the Micro-Folie are aimed at all audiences (families, school groups, associations, young people, etc.) and are intended to enliven the area, by creating a new friendly and welcoming place to live. accessible to all and above all reduce inequalities by offering the inhabitants of Saint-Martin access to the works of the largest regional, national and international cultural institutions through the digital museum. Let the magic happen! _AF

Seven schools are responsible for receiving the Micro-Folie kits which will benefit the entire territory

At Sandy Ground: Aline Hanson School from October 2023 until the end of February 2024

In Marigot-Concordia: Marie-Amélie Leydet School from March 2024 to June 2024, Hervé Williams (date not communicated)

At the Savanna: Cité Scolaire Robert Weinum from September 2024 until January 2025

In Orleans district: Omer Arrondell and E. Clarke Schools (dates not communicated)

Roche Gravée College in Moho from September 2025 to January 2026

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-education-le-dispositif-micro-folie-enfin-deploye-dans-les-ecoles-de-saint-martin/