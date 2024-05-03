CULTURE: Extra casting for the TV film “Murders in Saint-Martin” | FAXINFO

The filming of this new opus of the series which attracts up to 8 million viewers will take place in our territory from June 3 to 27, 2024. But the time has come for casting…

ELOA Production will set up its cameras in Saint-Martin next June after filming in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Marie Galante, Les Saintes and Réunion. The 90-minute feature film will be part of the television series “Murders in…” developed by the France Télévisions group. about ten years ago, which spectators love. ELOA Production and Casting Or du Temps are therefore launching a large casting call for the representation of the audiovisual production “Murders in Saint-Martin”. If you dream of being an extra or want to appear on the small screen by contributing to the promotion of the island, the appointment is set for Tuesday May 7, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 17 p.m. at the La Chapelle theater on the Place du village in Orient Bay. For this TV film, the company Casting Or du Temps is looking for people aged 16 to 99, from all walks of life, to bring the enchanting settings of the island of Saint-Martin to life. No experience is required to participate in the casting, just bring your enthusiasm and positive energy. The film set will be mobile with scenes filmed on sites such as Pinel islet, Tintamarre, Grand-Case, the Fort Louis marina and Marigot where the fictitious police station will be located. In addition to the investigation to be carried out and the crime to be solved, the TV film will revolve around cooperation between the two sides of the island through a duo of police officers: a police officer from the Dutch side of Haitian origin played by Aude Legastelois known for her role in the series “Meurtres au paradis” and a gendarme transferred to Saint-Martin played by French actor Fabrice Deville, seen in numerous television productions. The total cost of “Murders in Saint-Martin” amounts to more than €2,5 million, including a subsidy of €200.000 from the Community to cover costs related to filming and production. For more information regarding extra casting, contact Valérie Milon: castingordutemps@gmail.com or register directly on the castingordutemps.fr website in the application tab. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-casting-figuration-pour-le-telefilm-meurtres-a-saint-martin/