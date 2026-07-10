CULTURE: In Colombier, the candidates trace the thread of history | FAXINFO

After their official presentation at the Marigot kiosk, the eight candidates for the Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy 2026 pageant continued their preparation with an immersion in the heart of the local heritage.





Direction Heritage Village, in Colombier, the first stage of the cultural program imagined by the OT. Created by sisters Helene Richardson Hanson and Ghislaine RichardsonThe Heritage Village was born from the desire to reveal another facet of Saint-Martin, beyond its image as a seaside destination. Through an open-air trail blending stories, crafts, music and gastronomy, the site brings the island’s history and identity to life.

Welcomed at the foot of the 26 stone steps symbolizing the slaves Having fled the Diamond Estate towards freedom, the candidates were guided by KiaraThroughout the ascent, punctuated by historical anecdotes and the blow into a conch shellThe candidates were welcomed with a traditional drink before discovering the different stations of the village.

The young women notably stopped in front of the old communal stone ovena true gathering place where local residents met to cook, share, and perpetuate traditions. They also visited a traditional Creole house and discovered the traditional skills of making galettes d’arrowroot (marante) to the rites related to marriage.

Heritage on stage

The visit ended with ‘Love in Spring Garden’, a musical comedy conceived by artistic director Clara Reyes and inspired by a meticulous work of memoryPerformed by actors in period costumesShe revives the traditions of Saint-Martin through humor, song, music, and theater. The contestants extended this immersion with a typical meal prepared by the Heritage Village team, where the Johnny Cakes, baked in the famous stone oven restored in 2019, recalled the flavors of the past.

The young beauty queens, who were very attentive throughout the tour, asked numerous questions and praised the visit as “very informative,” which allowed them to better understand culture of Saint-Martin. A perfect way toto explore history differently, with respect and emotion. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-a-colombier-les-candidates-remontent-le-fil-de-lhistoire/